Putin, Xi Seek to Increasing Share of National Currencies in Bilateral Trade - Ushakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, advocate for increasing the share of national currencies in bilateral trade, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

The two leaders held a virtual meeting earlier in the day.

"Both ...

spoke in favor of increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements, for expanding cooperation to ensure access for Russian and Chinese investors to each other's stock markets," Ushakov told reporters.

The leaders also agree to create an independent financial structure to avoid the influence of other countries, the official added.