UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi Seek To Increasing Share Of National Currencies In Bilateral Trade - Ushakov

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:34 PM

Putin, Xi Seek to Increasing Share of National Currencies in Bilateral Trade - Ushakov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, advocate for increasing the share of national currencies in bilateral trade, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, advocate for increasing the share of national currencies in bilateral trade, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

The two leaders held a virtual meeting earlier in the day.

"Both ...

spoke in favor of increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements, for expanding cooperation to ensure access for Russian and Chinese investors to each other's stock markets," Ushakov told reporters.

The leaders also agree to create an independent financial structure to avoid the influence of other countries, the official added.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladimir Putin Market Share Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him ..

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him from captaincy of white-ball ..

23 minutes ago
 Xi Aware of Russia's Proposal on Security Guarante ..

Xi Aware of Russia's Proposal on Security Guarantees - Moscow

48 seconds ago
 Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi c ..

Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

51 seconds ago
 Malan surpass Babar to become No. 1 batsman

Malan surpass Babar to become No. 1 batsman

9 minutes ago
 Pope prays for Haiti after dozens killed in gas tr ..

Pope prays for Haiti after dozens killed in gas truck blast

9 minutes ago
 Project initiated to save Peshawar canals from sew ..

Project initiated to save Peshawar canals from sewerage water

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.