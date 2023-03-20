Putin-Xi Talks, Which Began About 4 Hours Ago, Still Ongoing - Peskov

Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which began about four hours ago, are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which began about four hours ago, are still ongoing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The conversation is still ongoing," Peskov told Sputnik.

The Chinese leader arrived in Moscow today. The talks in the Kremlin began at about half past five Moscow time. The leaders intend to discuss both bilateral cooperation and the situation in Ukraine and the Chinese plan to resolve the conflict.