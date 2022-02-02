UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Adopt Joint Statement On International Relations - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to adopt a joint statement on international relations and hold a face-to-face meeting during the Russian leader's visit to Beijing on February 4, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

"A joint statement has been prepared in advance for the talks on international relations entering a new era, on global sustainable development. This joint statement will reflect the common views of Russia and China on the most important world problems, including security issues," Ushakov told reporters.

The Kremlin aide added that the presidents will participate in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics after their meeting.

Ushakov, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin will be in the Russian delegation that will visit China on Friday.

