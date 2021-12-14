Putin, Xi to Discuss Aggressive Rhetoric of NATO, US - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will discuss international issues, including aggressive rhetoric of NATO and the United States, during the upcoming online meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will discuss international issues, including aggressive rhetoric of NATO and the United States, during the upcoming online meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The situation in international affairs, especially on the European continent, is very, very tense, and of course, requires discussion between the allies, between Moscow and Beijing. We see very, very aggressive rhetoric, both from NATO and from the United States of America, this requires our discussion with the Chinese side," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that leaders will discuss regional issues, energy, and bilateral relations.