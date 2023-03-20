Putin, Xi to Discuss Chinese Peace Initiative on Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will surely discuss the Chinese peace initiative on Ukraine during a meeting on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

In February, Beijing has presented its peace initiative plan that including 12 points, including respect to sovereignty of all countries and resumption of direct talks between Moscow and Kiev.

"One way or another, the topics that were touched upon in this regard, of course, will inevitably be touched upon during the exchange of views on Ukraine. Of course, Ukraine will appear on the agenda. Therefore, of course, we can safely assume that they will be touched upon in one way or another, but here, of course, President Putin will give exhaustive explanations - so that President Xi can, as they say, directly hear the Russian side's vision of the current moment," Peskov told reporters.