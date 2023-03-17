UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Discuss Conflict In Ukraine During Talks In Moscow - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, among other topics, during a meeting in Moscow, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation. The leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting on March 20, during which they will discuss the most sensitive issues, including the situation in the international arena, the official said.

"Of course, the conflict in Ukraine will be discussed.

I can say that we highly appreciate the restrained and measured position of the Chinese leadership on this issue. We are aware of the Chinese settlement plan. I am just sure that both our leader and the Chinese leader will exchange their assessments of the current situation in the context of the development of the conflict in Ukraine," Ushakov told reporters.

Commenting on Beijing's plan, the official added that China's assessments of the situation in Ukraine mostly coincide with Russia's position.

More Stories From World

