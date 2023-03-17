UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Discuss Issues Of Military Technical Cooperation - Kremlin Aide

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss issues of military and technical cooperation during talks in Moscow next week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation.

"The issues of military and technical cooperation will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.

The leaders will also touch upon all the main topics of cooperation between the two countries, including energy, the official said.

Additionally, the leaders will sign two important documents ” a joint statement by Russia and China on deepening relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction in the coming new era and a statement on a plan to develop key areas of Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.

