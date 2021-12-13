UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Discuss Priorities Of Cooperation On Wednesday - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 02:25 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the priorities of cooperation between the countries at an online meeting on December 15, the Kremlin said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Beijing announced the leaders would met virtually on Wednesday.

"On December 15, ... Putin will hold talks with ... Xi in the format of a video conference. The results of the joint work on the development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 will be summed up and the priorities of cooperation for the future will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

