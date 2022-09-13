UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Discuss Situation In Ukraine During Meeting In Samarkand - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Putin, Xi to Discuss Situation in Ukraine During Meeting in Samarkand - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the situation in Ukraine during their upcoming meeting in Samarkand, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the situation in Ukraine during their upcoming meeting in Samarkand, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Samarkand will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 15-16. Putin and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the event.

"China's view on the Ukrainian crisis is balanced, they clearly show the understanding of the reasons that forced Russia to launch the special military operation," Ushakov told reporters.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the SCO activities and ways to enhance its role.

"This meeting, taking into account the current international situation, of course, is of particular importance," Ushakov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Vladimir Putin September Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

SCO Offers Real Alternative to Western-Centric Str ..

SCO Offers Real Alternative to Western-Centric Structures, Mechanisms - Kremlin ..

37 seconds ago
 SCO Summit to Produce Declaration, Over 20 Documen ..

SCO Summit to Produce Declaration, Over 20 Documents Expected to Be Adopted - Kr ..

39 seconds ago
 Putin, Raisi to Discuss JCPOA During Meeting on Si ..

Putin, Raisi to Discuss JCPOA During Meeting on Sidelines of SCO Summit - Kremli ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran to Participate in 2023 SCO Summit as Full Mem ..

Iran to Participate in 2023 SCO Summit as Full Member - Kremlin Aide

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Economic Cooperation, 'F ..

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Economic Cooperation, 'Food Deal' in Samarkand - Kreml ..

2 minutes ago
 Countries urged to spend GDP 5% to ensure universa ..

Countries urged to spend GDP 5% to ensure universal health

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.