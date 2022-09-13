Putin, Xi to Discuss Situation in Ukraine During Meeting in Samarkand - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss the situation in Ukraine during their upcoming meeting in Samarkand, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

Samarkand will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 15-16. Putin and Xi will meet on the sidelines of the event.

"China's view on the Ukrainian crisis is balanced, they clearly show the understanding of the reasons that forced Russia to launch the special military operation," Ushakov told reporters.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the SCO activities and ways to enhance its role.

"This meeting, taking into account the current international situation, of course, is of particular importance," Ushakov said.