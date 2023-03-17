UrduPoint.com

Putin, Xi To Hold One-on-One Talks Over Informal Lunch On March 20 - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a one-on-one conversation over an informal lunch on March 20, followed by negotiations on March 21, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation.

The leaders will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

"The communication between the (Russian) president and the Chinese president will begin on March 20 in the afternoon. It will be one-on-one communication, there will be an informal lunch. And March 21 will be the day of (direct) negotiations," Peskov told reporters.

