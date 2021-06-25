UrduPoint.com
Putin, Xi To Hold Online Meeting On Monday - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Putin, Xi to Hold Online Meeting on Monday - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, will hold an online meeting on June 28 to discuss bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"On June 28, in the format of a videoconference, a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping will take place, timed to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Kremlin added that Putin and Xi would discuss the current state and perspectives of the Moscow-Beijing strategic partnership.

