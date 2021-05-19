Putin, Xi to Launch Construction of Russian-Designed Power Units in China on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to join his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, via videoconference on Wednesday for a ceremony to launch the construction of new Russian-designed power units in China.

According to the Kremlin, the power units will be built at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant.

Russia and China reached an agreement to work together on the Tianwan plant as early as 1992. In June 2018, the two countries agreed to build four nuclear reactors in China ” two at Xudapu and two more at Tianwan.