Putin, Xi to Publish Articles on Bilateral Relations on March 20- Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will publish their articles on March 20, in which they will give an assessment of the bilateral relations, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that Xi will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation.

The leaders will discuss topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China. A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

"The two leaders agreed that they would publish articles in the People's Daily (the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party) and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspapers, respectively. These articles by Putin and Xi will be published on Monday, March 20," Ushakov told a briefing.