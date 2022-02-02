Putin, Xi to stress 'common views' on security at Games meeting: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will voice their shared views on international security at a meeting during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, a Kremlin advisor said Wednesday

"A joint statement on international relations entering a new era has been prepared for the talks," the Kremlin's top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said, adding that it will reflect Moscow and Beijing's "common views" on security among other issues.