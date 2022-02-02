Putin, Xi to stress 'common views' on security at Games meeting: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will voice their shared views on international security at a meeting during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, a Kremlin advisor said Wednesday

Moscow, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will voice their shared views on international security at a meeting during the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, a Kremlin advisor said Wednesday.

The two leaders will meet in the Chinese capital Friday as their countries pursue deeper ties in the face of criticism from the West.

"A joint statement on international relations entering a new era has been prepared for the talks," the Kremlin's top foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov told reporters during a briefing.

It will reflect Moscow and Beijing's "common views" on security among other issues, he said.

"China supports Russia's demands for security guarantees," the advisor added, referring to requests that Russia put to NATO and Washington over the ongoing crisis over Ukraine.

Ushakov told reporters that after talks with officials, Putin and Xi will hold a one-on-one meeting to discuss "pressing issues and questions".

Ushakov said a number of agreements on gas were being prepared and that the head of Russian energy giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin, will be travelling to Beijing with Putin.

In the evening Putin will take part in the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games, Ushakov added.