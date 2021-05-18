Putin, Xi to Take Part in Ceremony of Power Units Construction in China on May 19- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will join his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, through video on Wednesday to take part in the ceremony marking the beginning of the construction of new Russia-designed power units in China, the Kremlin said.

"On May 19, 2021, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, together with the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will take part via videoconference in a ceremony marking the start of the construction of new Russia-designed power units at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant in China," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.