UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Xi To Take Part In Ceremony Of Power Units Construction In China On May 19- Kremlin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Putin, Xi to Take Part in Ceremony of Power Units Construction in China on May 19- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin will join his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, through video on Wednesday to take part in the ceremony marking the beginning of the construction of new Russia-designed power units in China, the Kremlin said.

"On May 19, 2021, Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, together with the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, will take part via videoconference in a ceremony marking the start of the construction of new Russia-designed power units at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu Nuclear Power Plant in China," the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear Vladimir Putin May Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE10 Pro launched with Flagship MediaTek ..

11 minutes ago

Palestine Crisis: FM leaves for UN en route Turkey

22 minutes ago

Reconciliation committees revived in federal capit ..

29 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 135 more lives in Pakistan during ..

30 minutes ago

Special aide to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi B ..

34 minutes ago

PM rejects OGRA's summary for increase in POL pric ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.