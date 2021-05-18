UrduPoint.com
Putin, Xi To Virtually Participate In May 19 Joint Nuclear Project Ceremony - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 07:00 AM

Putin, Xi to Virtually Participate in May 19 Joint Nuclear Project Ceremony - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to participate in a ceremony dedicated to the launch of a joint nuclear project on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.

"On May 19, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, via video link from Beijing, together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, will take part in the launch ceremony of the Russian-Chinese nuclear energy project," Hua Chunying said in a statement published on the foreign ministry's website.

The release does not give any additional details on the joint nuclear project.

