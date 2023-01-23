Putin Yet to Comment on Possible Participation in 2024 Presidential Election - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not made any statements regarding his possible participation in the 2024 presidential election, adding that the president is focused on discharging his official duties.

On Friday, the head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Pamfilova, said that the body had already started preparing for the start of the presidential election campaign.

"The president has not made any statements on this matter. So far, I repeat once again, the work continues within the framework of the president's usual routine work schedule," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin had made a decision to participate in the next presidential election.

The election campaign has not yet begun, Peskov noted, adding that Putin has a very busy schedule and agenda.