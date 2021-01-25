ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) No one should resort to breaking the law in an attempt to defend their ambitious political goals, responsible politics is not done that way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

At a meeting with university students on the occasion of the Day of Russian Students, the president commented on the unauthorized rallies across the country that took place on Saturday. Speaking of this, he recalled the recent example of the riots in the United States with the capture of the Capitol, as well as the events of 1993 with the shooting of the White House in Moscow.

He also stressed that responsible people should not violate the law during such actions.

"By the way, all the events of this kind, which I just talked about, ” no one should resort to them, trying to defend their own ambitious goals and objectives, especially in the field of politics. This is not how politics is done, at least, responsible politics," Putin said.