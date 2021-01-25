UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin: You Can't Break Law To Defend Your Goals, That's Not How Politics Is Done

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Putin: You Can't Break Law to Defend Your Goals, That's Not How Politics Is Done

ZAVIDOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) No one should resort to breaking the law in an attempt to defend their ambitious political goals, responsible politics is not done that way, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

At a meeting with university students on the occasion of the Day of Russian Students, the president commented on the unauthorized rallies across the country that took place on Saturday. Speaking of this, he recalled the recent example of the riots in the United States with the capture of the Capitol, as well as the events of 1993 with the shooting of the White House in Moscow.

He also stressed that responsible people should not violate the law during such actions.

"By the way, all the events of this kind, which I just talked about, ” no one should resort to them, trying to defend their own ambitious goals and objectives, especially in the field of politics. This is not how politics is done, at least, responsible politics," Putin said.

Related Topics

Riots Moscow Russia White House Vladimir Putin United States All

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

7 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

17 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

47 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

47 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

1 hour ago

â€œCheck out OPPOâ€™s collaboration with talented ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.