Putin, Zelelsnkyy Welcome Additional Ceasefire Measures in Eastern Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) The presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy respectively, in a phone call on Sunday positively assessed the additional measures to implement a ceasefire in Donbas, the Kremlin's press office said.

The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

"Various aspects of the settlement of the internal Ukrainian crisis were discussed in detail. The need to increase the effectiveness of negotiation efforts within the framework of the Minsk Contact Group was stated. A positive assessment was given to the agreement at the groups' meeting on July 22 to undertake additional ceasefire measures, which will enter into force on July 27. The importance of unconditional compliance with these agreements was emphasized," the Kremlin said in a statement.