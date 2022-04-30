UrduPoint.com

Putin, Zelensky Both Invited To G20: Indonesian President

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Putin, Zelensky both invited to G20: Indonesian president

Indonesia has invited both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Friday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Indonesia has invited both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Group of 20 (G20) summit in November, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Friday.

"Indonesia is ready to contribute to the peace effort," Widodo said in a virtual press conference. "Indonesia wants to unite the G20. Do not let there be a split. Peace and stability are the keys to the world economic development."The G20, he said, plays a catalyst role in the recovery of the world economy, adding that he had telephone conversations with both leaders of Russia and Ukraine this week.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Split Vladimir Putin Indonesia Joko Widodo November

Recent Stories

Gold prices decline by Rs400 to Rs132, 000 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs400 to Rs132, 000 per tola

1 minute ago
 Macron, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks - Reports

Macron, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks - Reports

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing ..

Dubai Customs fully prepared to receive increasing passengers and pilgrims durin ..

31 minutes ago
 Health experts urge more precautions as U.S. COVID ..

Health experts urge more precautions as U.S. COVID-19 hot spots increase: NYT

1 minute ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

1 minute ago
 Seven killed, five injured in Nigeria road acciden ..

Seven killed, five injured in Nigeria road accident

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.