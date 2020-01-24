UrduPoint.com
Putin, Zelenskyy Can Agree About Meeting At Any Moment If They Deem Necessary - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:06 PM

Putin, Zelenskyy Can Agree About Meeting at Any Moment If They Deem Necessary - Kremlin

Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy were unable to talk during their stay in Israel, but if they consider it necessary, they can arrange a meeting at any time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy were unable to talk during their stay in Israel, but if they consider it necessary, they can arrange a meeting at any time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Asked if Putin and Zelenskyy could meet before the possible Normandy Four summit, which may take place in April in Berlin, Peskov said that there were no such plans, but if the leaders considered it necessary, they could agree about a meeting at any moment.

"Now there are no plans in this regard. But, at the same time, we should probably note that quite a constructive working contact has been established between the presidents, and if they consider it necessary, they will be able to agree on this at any time," he said.

