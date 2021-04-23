Putin, Zelenskyy Can Discuss Bilateral Relations But Not Crimea - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, can discuss bilateral relations but certainly not Crimea, as there is just nothing to talk about, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy invited the Russian leader to hold a meeting in Donbas.

Putin expressed the belief that the Ukrainian government should prioritize talks with the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and said he was ready to receive Zelenskyy in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations.

"The president said himself that it is possible to discuss bilateral relations, there is no such topic as Crimea, there is nothing to discuss," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Putin is ready to discuss Crimea with the Ukrainian president.