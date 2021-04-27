Putin, Zelenskyy Can Only Discuss Bilateral Relations, Not Donbas Conflict - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, can only discuss the problematic of the bilateral relations, not the conflict in Ukraine's east, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"The president has clearly outlined his approach to the initiative to hold the negotiations and to the potential topics for dialogue: the dialogue can only focus on the bilateral relations problematic, it cannot be based on the goal of finding a way to settle the conflict in Ukraine's south-east," Peskov told reporters, asked whether the two presidential administrations are in contact to prepare for the bilateral negotiations.