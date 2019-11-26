UrduPoint.com
Putin, Zelenskyy Discuss Gas Transit, Return Of 3 Ukrainian Warships In Phone Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 01:10 AM

Putin, Zelenskyy Discuss Gas Transit, Return of 3 Ukrainian Warships in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed in phone talks on Monday a wide range of issues, including the transit of Russian gas and the return of three Ukrainian warships seized by Russia, the Kremlin's press service said.

According to the press service, the talks were held at the request by the Ukrainian side ahead of the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9.

"The presidents discussed the transfer of three warships that were used by Kiev during the provocative actions in the Kerch Strait in November 2018," the press service said in a statement.

In addition, the leaders discussed gas issues, including the continuation of gas transit through Ukraine and the resumption of direct deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine.

The presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the statement said.

