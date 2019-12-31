UrduPoint.com
Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance Of Signed Gas Transit Deal - Kremlin

Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:06 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the phone on Tuesday and both noted the importance of the recently signed Russia-Ukraine transit deal, the Kremlin press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, over the phone on Tuesday and both noted the importance of the recently signed Russia-Ukraine transit deal, the Kremlin press service said.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of documents ensuring transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1. According to the transit contract, which was concluded for five years, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years.

"The importance of the signed packet of documents was noted [by the leaders] ... The constructive nature of the talks was also noted, the result of which created a favorable environment for solving bilateral issues," the Kremlin said.

Additionally, Putin and Zelenskyy gave a positive assessment of the recent prisoner exchange between Kiev and self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the region and stressed the need to continue implementing the Minsk accords in relations to the conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

"A positive assessment was given to the [prisoner exchange] between Kiev and Donbas on December 29. It was noted that this was achieved as part of the agreements reached during the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9, which contributes to strengthening mutual trust. The necessity of continuing the consistent implementation of the Minsk agreements by the parties of the intra-Ukrainian conflict was emphasized," the Kremlin said in the statement.

The two leaders also wished each other a happy new year and expressed support for the continued development of Russia-Ukraine relations.

