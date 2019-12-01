Putin, Zelenskyy Intend to Meet at Normandy Four Summit in Paris - Kremlin Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) SAKHALINSK, December 1 (Sputnik) - There is an intention to hold a bilateral meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit in December in Paris, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Sunday.

"There is an intention to hold such a meeting.

It will just depend on the working schedule of the quartet itself," Ushakov said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The Russian president's aide added that Putin and Zelenskyy "can even walk away together and talk for 30 minutes, or maybe for an hour and a half."

He concluded that everything will depend on the situation at the scene.

The leaders of the Normandy Four group ” Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia ” will gather in the French capital on December 9 to discuss the progress being made in the Ukrainian peace process.