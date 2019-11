Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday that Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could hold a separate meeting in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Wednesday that Russian and Ukrainian leaders Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy could hold a separate meeting in Paris

"I think there could be a separate meeting," Ushakov told reporters.

Paris will host a Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany) summit December 9.