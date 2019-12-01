Putin, Zelenskyy May Meet Informally on Paris Summit Sidelines - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may meet informally on the sidelines of the four-way summit in Paris, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday.

"There will be an opportunity for Putin and Zelenskyy to talk. It will not be a formal one because it will take place on the sidelines of another event. But a contact would undoubtedly be welcome because we want to understand... how the Ukrainian leader expects to deliver on the Minsk Accords," he said in a show on the Vesti television channel.

Asked whether the two leaders would discuss restoring the relationship between their countries to its pre-2014 level, Lavrov said that the ball was in Ukraine's court.

"We did not reduce bilateral ties or sever transport connections. If Ukraine ” as many experts in Kiev claim ” is interested in renewing them, I think we will reciprocate that," he told "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.