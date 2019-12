Putin, Zelenskyy May Meet Informally on Paris Summit Sidelines - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may meet informally on the sidelines of the four-way summit in Paris, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday.

"There will be an opportunity for Putin and Zelenskyy to talk. It will not be a formal one because it will take place on the sidelines of another event. But a contact would undoubtedly be welcome because we want to understand... how the Ukrainian leader expects to deliver on the Minsk Accords," he said in a show on the Vesti television channel.

Asked whether the two leaders would discuss restoring the relationship between their countries to its pre-2014 level, Lavrov said that the ball was in Ukraine's court.

"We did not reduce bilateral ties or sever transport connections. If Ukraine as many experts in Kiev claim is interested in renewing them, I think we will reciprocate that," he told "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.