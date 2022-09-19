Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Far From Possible, UN Ready to Help Facilitate - Guterres

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The potential for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is far from possible at the moment but the United Nations is ready to help facilitate such meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti.

"Realistically, I think we are still far from that possibility. Probably it will be still difficult to have direct meeting between the two presidents, but that, of course, depends on them," Guterres said.

Guterres added that the UN is ready to facilitate such negotiations, but the holding of this meeting depends on the wishes of Putin and Zelenskyy.