Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Needed As Soon As Sides Reach Clarity On Key Issues - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) A meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is needed as soon as there is clarity on key issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The top diplomat said that during the current negotiations with Ukraine, Russia is obliged to make sure that "the people in Donbas never again suffer from the Kiev regime" and "Ukraine ceases to be a country that is constantly militarized" in an attempt to threaten Russia.

"The meeting (between the president) is needed as soon as we have clarity regarding the outcome of all these key issues. We have been drawing attention to these problems for many years. The West did not listen to us, now they have heard,"Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media.

