Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Not Expected After Turkey-Hosted Talks - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not happen after talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No, there is no progress," Peskov told reporters when asked about the possibility of holding a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Kremlin spokesman also said that the sides will not discuss exchange of prisoners of war. In addition, Peskov said that talks are not likely to start on Monday, and delegations might meet on Tuesday.

"So far, we cannot and will not talk about progress. The very fact that it was decided to continue the talks in person is important, of course. But for now, we continue to adhere to the policy of not disclosing any details related to the negotiations. We believe that this can only harm the negotiation process," Peskov said.