Putin-Zelenskyy Meeting Possible After Peace Agreement Prepared - Russian Negotiator

(@imziishan)

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible after Moscow and Ukraine agree on a peace agreement, Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation's head, said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible after Moscow and Ukraine agree on a peace agreement, Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian delegation's head, said on Tuesday.

"After today's meaningful conversation, we have agreed and are proposing a solution according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the initialing of the treaty by the foreign ministers. Moreover, at the time of this initialing and consideration of the details of the treaty, various political nuances and details can be discussed," Medinsky told reporters after Russia-Ukraine negotiations in Istanbul.