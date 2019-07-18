Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discussed Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not currently being discussed, as it is necessary to wait for the pre-electoral fuss in Ukraine to end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Ukraine will hold snap parliamentary elections on July 21.

"No, this [Putin-Zelenskyy meeting] is currently not being discussed. And I think you will agree that it is important to wait for the Ukrainian elections to be held, as then we will be able to get down to resolving significant problems in a serious manner, without the taint of election fuss," Peskov told reporters.