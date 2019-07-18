UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discussed Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:43 PM

Putin-Zelenskyy Personal Meeting Not Being Discussed Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

A personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not currently being discussed, as it is necessary to wait for the pre-electoral fuss in Ukraine to end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A personal meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not currently being discussed, as it is necessary to wait for the pre-electoral fuss in Ukraine to end, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Ukraine will hold snap parliamentary elections on July 21.

"No, this [Putin-Zelenskyy meeting] is currently not being discussed. And I think you will agree that it is important to wait for the Ukrainian elections to be held, as then we will be able to get down to resolving significant problems in a serious manner, without the taint of election fuss," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin July

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki not going to cut production

20 minutes ago

Turkish Airstrikes Destroy Hideouts of Kurdish Mil ..

1 minute ago

About 1,700 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Leban ..

1 minute ago

2.801 million tribal to vote in first ever histori ..

1 minute ago

Russia Aims to Retain Key Role in Market With New ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to China: Another milesto ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.