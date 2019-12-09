Putin, Zelenskyy Shake Hands at 1st Face-to-Face Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands prior to their first ever face-to-face meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday

Putin and Zelenskyy are meeting in bilateral format on the sidelines of a Normandy Four summit on Ukraine in Paris.

The leaders have held several telephone conversations before.

"They simply shook hands. The meeting is yet to come," Peskov said of their first meeting.

Peskov added that moving Putin-Zelenskyy meeting ahead of Normandy Four joint press conference does not put time restraints on its duration.