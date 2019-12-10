UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Zelenskyy Start 1st Face-to-Face Meeting In Paris

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Putin, Zelenskyy Start 1st Face-to-Face Meeting in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The first ever bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The talks between the leaders of the two countries are held after the Normandy Four summit on Donbas conflict settlement.

Putin and Zelenskyy have never met before, they only held a few telephone conversations in the past.

According to the protocol of the summit, the meeting should take about 45 minutes. However, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that the Putin-Zelenskyy talks are not limited in time.

Related Topics

Russia Paris Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi and Estonian Defence Minister discuss d ..

46 minutes ago

WADA Bans Russia From Major Global Sporting Events ..

29 minutes ago

PPP to observe Benazir's death anniversary at Liaq ..

29 minutes ago

Spanish Economy Minister Says Harsh EU Carbon Tax ..

29 minutes ago

World Aviation Safety Summit discusses cross-indus ..

1 hour ago

Declaration on Children, Climate Action Signed by ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.