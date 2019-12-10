Putin, Zelenskyy Start 1st Face-to-Face Meeting in Paris

(@imziishan)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The first ever bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy began in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

The talks between the leaders of the two countries are held after the Normandy Four summit on Donbas conflict settlement.

Putin and Zelenskyy have never met before, they only held a few telephone conversations in the past.

According to the protocol of the summit, the meeting should take about 45 minutes. However, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier said that the Putin-Zelenskyy talks are not limited in time.