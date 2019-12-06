Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Gives Russia 'Cautious Optimism' - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The Kremlin feels cautiously optimistic about the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Paris next week, Putin's spokesman said Thursday.

"There is very cautious, guarded optimism about it," Dmitry Peskov told the Dozhd television channel.

He said the presidents had repeatedly had "constructive" phone calls in the past.

"If their constructive dialogue continues during their face-to-face meeting it will create preconditions for a facilitated arrival at solutions that both sides are interested in," Peskov added.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France will meet in Paris on December 9. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents are expected to have a bilateral on the summit's sidelines, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said over the weekend.