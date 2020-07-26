UrduPoint.com
Putin, Zelesnkyy Discuss Eastern Ukraine Mine Clearance, Opening Border Crossings

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelelnskyy discussed by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin mine clearances and opening of border crossing in eastern Ukraine on the eve of a ceasefire in the region, Kiev's press office said on Sunday.

"The presidents of the two countries discussed the details of interaction in terms of mine clearance, the disengagement of forces and equipment and the opening of new checkpoints along the contact line," the statement read.

The Kremlin said that Putin stressed the need for Kiev to back verbal support for the Minsk Agreement with concrete actions.

