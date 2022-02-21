UrduPoint.com

Putin's Address To Nation Expected Soon - Peskov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022

Putin's Address to Nation Expected Soon - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make a televised address to the nation in the near future, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Yes," Peskov said when asked if the president's address was being prepared.

On Monday, Putin held an extraordinary large meeting of the Russian Security Council, where he discussed the issue of recognizing the DPR and LPR. After listening to the reports of the security council members, Putin said that he would make a decision later on Monday.

>