MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is proceeding with all his planned events, the Kremlin has taken all necessary preventative steps amid the global outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We have not received any additional recommendations from our medical team yet. As of today, you can see that all the events are taking place as usual, no restrictions," Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," Peskov said.