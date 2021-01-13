UrduPoint.com
Putin's Annual Address To Parliament May Take Place In Mid-February - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly, which comprises the two chambers of the parliament, may take place in mid-February, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"It will likely take place in mid-February," the source from the parliament said.

In 2020, the president addressed the assembly on January 15. During the last year's annual event, Putin announced the need for constitutional amendments, which were subsequently approved in March and came into force in July after a national vote.

