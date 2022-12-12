(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planned until the New Year, however, the head of state will find an opportunity to talk to journalists from the Kremlin pool, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, there will not be a big press conference of the head of state before the New Year," Peskov told a briefing, adding that the Kremlin expects that the president will find an opportunity to talk to journalists from the Kremlin pool.