MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to hold the annual press conference at some point in the two last weeks of December, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"We are planning to hold it live. We cannot rule out some changes, but for now, we are planning to hold it as usual, the annual press conference, which is held in the second half of December," Peskov said.

The traditional "direct line" with Putin will not be held this year, but some of its elements may be included in the press conference, Peskov said.

"You can see how often the president is talking to regional governors, you can see how often he talks to companies. This is being done in the same format as the direct line. So you might say that the president has been having direct lines for the few last months," Peskov said.