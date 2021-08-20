MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Over half of the Russian population approve of President Vladimir Putin's professional performance, while a little over a quarter are of the opposite opinion, a Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) poll published Friday showed.

The pollster surveyed 3,000 respondents in 207 cities and villages of 73 Russian regions from August 13-15. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.

"Asked to assess the work of President Vladimir Putin, the majority of respondents (57%) assessed it as 'rather good,' 28% as 'rather bad,' and 15% were unsure," the FOM said.

The poll also found that 54% of respondents trusted Putin, 36% did not trust the president, and 11% were unsure.

With Russian legislative elections less than a month away, respondents were asked what party they would pick if the vote were to be held this Sunday. The ruling United Russia party was supported by 30% of those surveyed, followed by the Communist Party with 13%, the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia with 10%, and the A Just Russia - For Truth party with 6%.

Thirteen percent said they would not cast ballots and another 2% would spoil the ballot. Eight percent were prepared to vote for any party, and 19% were undecided.

The elections to the State Duma, the Russias lower house, are scheduled to take place from September 17-19.