Under Russian President Vladimir Putin's bill on amendments to the national constitution, the upper house of the Russian legislature, the Federation Council, will appoint the prosecutor general and his deputies at the recommendation of the president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Under Russian President Vladimir Putin's bill on amendments to the national constitution, the upper house of the Russian legislature, the Federation Council, will appoint the prosecutor general and his deputies at the recommendation of the president.

"The general prosecutor of the Russian Federation and deputies to the general prosecutor of the Russian Federation are appointed and dismissed by the Federation Council at the recommendation of the president of the Russian Federation," the bill, published on the website of the Russian lower chamber, read.