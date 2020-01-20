UrduPoint.com
Putin's Bill Says Russian Upper House To Appoint Prosecutor General, Deputies

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 08:54 PM

Under Russian President Vladimir Putin's bill on amendments to the national constitution, the upper house of the Russian legislature, the Federation Council, will appoint the prosecutor general and his deputies at the recommendation of the president

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Under Russian President Vladimir Putin's bill on amendments to the national constitution, the upper house of the Russian legislature, the Federation Council, will appoint the prosecutor general and his deputies at the recommendation of the president.

"The general prosecutor of the Russian Federation and deputies to the general prosecutor of the Russian Federation are appointed and dismissed by the Federation Council at the recommendation of the president of the Russian Federation," the bill, published on the website of the Russian lower chamber, read.

