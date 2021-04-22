UrduPoint.com
Putin's Conflict-Free Environment Idea May Be Discussed At Nuclear Powers Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's concept of a conflict-free environment could be discussed at a summit of the nuclear powers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

In his annual address to the Russian parliament, Putin said Russia invites the global community to discuss strategic stability and create an "environment of conflict-free existence.

"The president has once again pointed to the relevance of this initiative, to the special responsibility of the nuclear powers, and to the relevance of the initiative to hold a summit .... He earlier said that the potential summit [of permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council] could aim at at least formulating the threats that we face and the key approaches that we should use when responding to the challenges," Peskov told reporters, when asked to clarify the concept.

