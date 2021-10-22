UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:48 PM

The idea of conservatism promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin means keeping good practices from the past while being open to new experiments, Armin-Paulus Hampel, foreign policy spokesman of the AfD party in the German Bundestag, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The idea of conservatism promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin means keeping good practices from the past while being open to new experiments, Armin-Paulus Hampel, foreign policy spokesman of the AfD party in the German Bundestag, told Sputnik.

Speaking at the annual Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Putin said that "moderate conservatism" is the most reasonable stance at a time when the world is going through a "structural breakdown."

"This moderate approach might surprise people in Europe who are regularly demonizing Russia, but this vision of 'moderate conservatism' is a perfect approach to the government of the modern world. To me, conservatism means, indeed, keeping all good experiences from the past, while remaining open to new experiments. Continuity is also important, as well as family values," Hampel said.

The West also needs a return of some conservative ideologies to escape the "chaos that wokism" and new forms of extremism, the AfD politician noted. Hampel is confident that traditional family values are supported by the "silent majority" of German citizens, as opposed to the loud minority of the European political elite.

"When Putin speaks of the 'obsessive emphasis on the racial other,' it is a good way to describe the present trend of 'reverse racism' that we live in in the West. Pulling down a statue of Christopher Columbus in the US or a statue of Colbert and Napoleon in France, because they could have been racists, is ludicrous," the politician said, adding that now everyone must abide by this "political correctness," or just "shut up and ask for punishment."

In the current political landscape a new form of anti-white racism has developed, according to Hampel, accompanied by attempts to re-write history, especially in media.

"History is being rewritten. You could say that we are entering the novel of George Orwell, 1984. Separating people by skin color is particularly racist and in opposition with the wishes of respected figures such as Martin Luther King. President Putin is right to stress it," Hampel said.

At the same time, the German politician said he doubted that Putin's words will be heard by Western leaders.

