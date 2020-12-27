UrduPoint.com
Putin's Contacts With Foreign Leaders On Agenda, Difficult To Plan Trips Abroad - Peskov

Putin's Contacts With Foreign Leaders on Agenda, Difficult to Plan Trips Abroad - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to soon be in contact with foreign leaders, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that it was still difficult to plan trips abroad due to the pandemic.

"Contacts with foreign leaders will be there soon. As for foreign trips ... now, as you can see, there are severe restrictions, so it is very difficult to plan them," Peskov said.

