BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia's decision to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR, LPR) is a grave violation of international law, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a briefing in Berlin on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the breakaway regions of Ukraine on Monday.

"Russian president's decision to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics on Monday is a grave breach of international law. Thus, President Putin violates not only the Minsk agreements, signed by himself... He violates basic principles of the UN Charter... and also all international legal agreements, which Russia had observed for last 15 years almost," Scholz said.

Earlier in the day, Scholz said he had instructed the country's ministry of economy to take a "necessary administrative step" in order to suspend the certification of Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline operator. The United States immediately welcomed this step, according to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki.

The situation in the breakaway Donbas region has escalated in recent days, with the DPR and LPR reporting increased shelling by Ukrainian forces and ordering general mobilization in anticipation of an offensive by the Ukrainian army. The evacuation of Donbas citizens, first of all, women, children and the elderly, to Russia began late last week.